The Duchess of Cambridge made her first appearance at Wimbledon 2022 on Tuesday. Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, was joined by her husband, Prince William, at the tennis tournament.

The royal mom of three looked characteristically stylish wearing a blue polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich for the summer outing. Kate’s mom and dad, Carole and Michael Middleton, also attended Wimbledon on July 5. The Duchess was seen sweetly blowing a kiss to her parents in the royal box, and making funny facial expressions during the tournament.

Scroll to see photos from Kate’s return to Wimbledon...