Did Princess Eugenie get a tattoo?

Princess Eugenie appeared to debut a tattoo during her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. Her Majesty’s 32-year-old granddaughter was spotted sporting a circular tattoo behind her left ear. The small ink was visible at the Service of Thanksgiving on June 3.

©Getty Images





Eugenie wore a vibrant orange dress by Emilia Wickstead teamed with a black fascinator to the service at St. Paul’s Cathedral last Friday. The Princess attended the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The couple was joined by their son August Brooksbank at Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. The event marked the one year old’s royal debut. August looked adorable for his first public appearance wearing a blue sweater featuring the Union Jack.

©Getty Images





Sharing photos of her son from the event, along with a video of him waving, Eugenie wrote: “The Platinum Jubilee Pageant was just incredible. To all the people that took part, organised it, made it flawless for us all watching, THANK YOU. You made us all so proud.”

On Tuesday, the Princess shared a roundup of “epic moments” from the four-day UK bank holiday, including two snapshots with August. Eugenie captioned the post, “Thank you, Your Majesty, Grannie, for 70 years of service, selflessness and dedication. You are such a shining light for us all. Just a final roundup of some epic moments of the most special weekend that I was so honoured to be a part of. From The Birthday Parade, to celebrating with @edencommunities in Paddington for their #bigjubileelunch to showing Augie the colourful pageant and ending cheering loudly for this remarkable woman.”