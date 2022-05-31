Queen Rania mourns death of family member: ‘There is no remedy for this kind of grief’

Queen Rania of Jordan is mourning the death of her father, Dr. Faisal Sidqi Al Yassin, who passed away on May 27. The royal mom of four announced his passing on Friday. Alongside a photo of her dad, Rania penned (translated to English), “Oh God, on Friday, have mercy on the good souls who have moved beside you, forgive them, expand their graves, gather us with them in your paradise, and force breaking our hearts to separate from them.”

“His book makes his account easy and his account softens and the soil softens and makes him firm when he is asked and inspires him with a good answer,” she continued. “My dear father, may you rest in peace.”

The Jordanian Queen thanked her social media followers for their condolences on Monday. She tweeted, “Thank you for your condolences on the passing of my dear father. There is no remedy for this kind of grief, but as my family and I mourn his loss, we have found such comfort in the kind words and prayers you have sent.”