Queen Rania of Jordan celebrates mother’s day with sweet photo

Queen Rania celebrated Mother’s Day in Jordan on Monday. The royal took to her personal social media accounts to share a sweet photo of herself with three of her kids—Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem—as well as her own mother, Ilham Yassin.

“May your lives be filled with the love that you have brought into ours… Happy Mother’s Day to my mother and all mothers # Mothersday #Love #Jordan #LoveJO,” Rania wrote alongside the picture.

The Jordanian Queen is a mother of four. Rania shares Iman, 25, Salma, 21, Hashem, 17, in addition to Crown Prince Hussein, 27, with her husband King Abdullah II, whom she wed in 1993.

Back in 2010, Rania told CBC that she’s just “mom” with her kids. “I’d rather be dealt with as a person than a persona,” the Queen said. “With my children, I’m just Mom. At the end of the day, the position is just a position, a title is just a title, and those things come and go. It’s really your essence and your values that are important.”