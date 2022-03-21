Queen Rania of Jordan celebrates mother’s day with sweet photo
Queen Rania of Jordan celebrates Mother’s Day with sweet photo

The royal’s own mother is featured in the picture

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Queen Rania celebrated Mother’s Day in Jordan on Monday. The royal took to her personal social media accounts to share a sweet photo of herself with three of her kids—Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem—as well as her own mother, Ilham Yassin.

“May your lives be filled with the love that you have brought into ours… Happy Mother’s Day to my mother and all mothers # Mothersday #Love #Jordan #LoveJO,” Rania wrote alongside the picture.

The Jordanian Queen is a mother of four. Rania shares Iman, 25, Salma, 21, Hashem, 17, in addition to Crown Prince Hussein, 27, with her husband King Abdullah II, whom she wed in 1993.

Back in 2010, Rania told CBC that she’s just “mom” with her kids. “I’d rather be dealt with as a person than a persona,” the Queen said. “With my children, I’m just Mom. At the end of the day, the position is just a position, a title is just a title, and those things come and go. It’s really your essence and your values that are important.”

Just because it was Mother’s Day on Monday, doesn’t mean Rania took the day off. The royal mom of four visited the Maqsam Cloud Communication offices on March 21. “With the Moksim team today, which provides easy solutions in the field of cloud communications to many companies inside and outside Jordan.. We are all proud of why a Jordanian company succeeds on a global level #Jordan #Love_Jordan the world,” Rania captioned a photo from the outing. “So proud to see Jordanian companies gain global recognition… Keep up the drive! #Jordan #LoveJO.”

