Prince William and Kate wish nephew Archie a happy birthday

Archie Harrison received a special birthday wish from across the pond. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their nephew’s third birthday on Friday with a post on Twitter and their Instagram story.

“Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today 🎈🎂,” the Cambridges’ message reads alongside a portrait from Archie’s christening.

Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today 🎈🎂 pic.twitter.com/akikWvRfDh — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2022

The photo from 2019 shows Meghan Markle holding her son on her lap next to Prince Harry. The Sussexes were surrounded by the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, Harry’s aunts Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, Prince William and Kate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge weren’t the only members of the royal family who commemorated Archie’s birthday on May 6. Queen Elizabeth’s social media accounts shared a photo from when Meghan and Harry introduced their newborn son to Her Majesty, writing, “🎂 Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!”

Happy Birthday Archie! 🎈 https://t.co/QGuh4kNfMr — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2022

Clarence House retweeted the post on Twitter adding, “Happy Birthday Archie! 🎈.” Prince Charles and Camilla’s Instagram account also posted a black-and-white portrait of Charles with Harry and Archie to their Instagram Story with the same message.

Harry spoke about his son in his speech at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games last month. “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot, a helicopter pilot obviously, or Kwazii from Octonauts,” Harry said. “If you’re laughing, then you’ve seen it. But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today.”