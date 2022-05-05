The Chanel Cruise 2022/23 Collection show on May 5 was a royal family affair for Princess Caroline. Prince Albert of Monaco’s sister attended the show held at the Monte-Carlo Beach, along with her eldest daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi. One of the Princess’ daughters-in-law, Tatiana Casiraghi, as well as Pauline Ducruet—daughter of Caroline’s sister, Princess Stephanie—were also in attendance. Scroll to see photos of the stylish royals at the show in Monte-Carlo...