Kate Middleton teams up with royal family member for their first joint engagement

The Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with Princess Anne for their first official joint engagement on Wednesday. Queen Elizabeth’s daughter, who is patron of the Royal College of Midwives, and Her Majesty’s granddaughter-in-law, who is patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, visited the RCM and RCOG’s new headquarters in London.

Kate looked characteristically stylish wearing a cream outfit, said to be by Self-Portrait. The Duchess completed her sophisticated ensemble with a pair of nude suede﻿ pumps, pearl drop earrings and a cream clutch. Meanwhile, the Princess Royal donned a teal-colored coat and scarf.

During the engagement, Kate, who has three children, and Anne, who is a mother of two, heard about the ways in which the RCM and the RCOG are working together to improve maternal health care, ensuring women are receiving the safest and best care possible at one of the most significant times in their lives.

The royal duo also joined a roundtable discussion on how to ensure the best possible maternity care for all women, and met with representatives from Tommy’s National Centre for Maternity Improvement. Prince William’s wife and aunt learned about the digital tools that are being developed to identify and support women with higher risk pregnancies and watched a demonstration of a mock emergency caesarian operation while at the headquarters.

“It’s great to officially open our new headquarters. Having the RCM’s Patron, The Princess Royal, and The Duchess of Cambridge here to mark the occasion has made it even more special. The past few years have been particularly tough for maternity services, so it’s been great to showcase some of the excellent work that midwives and all maternity staff are doing across the country,” RCM’s Chief Executive Gill Walton said.

Gill added, “I am also really proud of our joint working with the RCOG which is so key in improving safety and the way multi-disciplinary teams work together. It has been fantastic to be able to share all of that and more today that with our Patron and The Duchess of Cambridge who I know is also great supporter of midwives.”