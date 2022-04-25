Kate wears Princess Diana’s earrings to service with Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge looked impeccable in ivory at the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving to mark ANZAC Day on Monday. The royal mom of three recycled an Alexander McQueen coat dress, which she wore to her daughter Princess Charlotte’s christening back in 2015. Kate teamed the timeless number with a Jane Taylor tweed headpiece featuring a tuxedo satin bow.

©DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images





Eagle-eyed royal watchers pointed out that the Duchess was wearing her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s earrings. According to the Express, the earrings are the Princess of Wales’ Collingwood earrings.

©Roland Hoskins - WPA Pool/Getty Images





Kate joined her husband Prince William at the service held at London’s Westminster Abbey, where the couple tied the knot nearly 11 years ago. In addition to the service on April 25, the Duke of Cambridge also laid a wreath at the Cenotaph. The wreath included a personal note that read: “In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”