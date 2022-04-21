Prince William and Kate celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s birthday with photos—including one with their kids

Members of the British royal family took to social media on Thursday to wish Queen Elizabeth a happy birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated Her Majesty by sharing two photos, including one of them with the Queen touring Kate’s Back to Nature Garden at the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The Duke and Duchess’ children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, appeared in the second photo, which was first released after the death of Prince Philip in 2021. The picture taken in 2018 shows the monarch and her late husband surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 96th birthday today!” the Cambridges’ message reads. “An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this #PlatinumJubilee year.”

Over on Princess Eugenie’s personal Instagram account, the 32-year-old royal thanked her grandmother for her “support, love and strength.” Sharing a throwback photo of herself and the Queen from Trooping the Colour in 1998, Eugenie penned: “Happy 96th Birthday Granny! You have been such an inspiration to me and so many across the world. Thank you for your support, love and strength. Xx.”