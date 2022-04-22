Queen Elizabeth wasn’t the only royal who celebrated a birthday on April 21! Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s daughter Princess Isabella turned 15 years old on Thursday. To mark the occasion, the Crown Prince Couple released four new portraits of Isabella.

“🇩🇰 Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella has a birthday and turns 15 today 🇩🇰,” the Danish Royal House wrote on Instagram, adding that the Princess would be celebrating her birthday with family and friends.

Instagram users pointed out the resemblance between the Princess and her parents. “So stunning 🙏🙏 beautiful looks from her mother and father. Happy Birthday Princess Isabella 🎉🎉,” one commented on Isabella’s birthday photos, while another wrote: “Beautiful mix of mum and dad. Happy birthday Isabella.”

The Princess is Mary and Frederik’s eldest daughter. The Crown Prince and Crown Princess are also parents to 16-year-old Prince Christian and 11-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

