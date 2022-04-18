Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their royal Easter debut this year! The future King, eight, and his little sister, six, joined their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at St. George’s Chapel on April 17 for Easter Sunday service.

Prince William and Kate’s eldest children weren’t the only royal kids in attendance. Zara and Mike Tindall’s firstborn, Mia Tindall, eight, as well as Peter Phillips’ daughters, Savannah, 11, and Isla Phillips, ten, also stepped out to celebrate Easter with members of the British royal family in Windsor. Scroll to see pictures of five of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren from Easter Sunday 2022...