Queen Elizabeth to miss Easter Sunday service

Queen Elizabeth reportedly won’t be joining members of the royal family at this year’s Easter Sunday service. PEOPLE has confirmed that Her Majesty is not expected to attend the service on April 17 at St. George’s Chapel. However, a source told the outlet that the 95-year-old monarch has been able to worship online when she can’t go in person.

©Getty Images





Last year, HELLO! reported that the Queen and her husband Prince Philip, who passed away less than a week later, celebrated Easter Sunday privately at Windsor Castle.

The Queen missed this year’s Royal Maundy Service. Buckingham Palace previously announced that Her Majesty would be represented at the service, which happens every year on the Thursday before Easter Sunday, by her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall. Late last month, Queen Elizabeth joined members of the royal family at the Service of Thanksgiving for her late husband at Westminster Abbey.