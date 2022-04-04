Find out which songs had everybody ‘going crazy’ at Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding

Meghan Markle sure knows how to make a playlist! Idris Elba, who deejayed at the Sussexes’ wedding reception in 2018, spoke about some of the songs he played at the reception while recently co-hosting 1Xtra’s Rap Show with Tiffany Calver.

When asked what tune had “everyone going crazy,” the actor answered, “Wanna Dance with Somebody.” “They went off on that tune,” he revealed. Idris also shared that everybody “went off” when Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.” was played. “It was Meghan’s tunes,” Idris said.

The Telegraph previously reported that Meghan and Harry picked Whitney Houston’s 1987 hit, “Wanna Dance with Somebody,” for their first dance.

In 2019, Idris revealed to BBC Radio 1Xtra (via USA Today) that the bride sent him a playlist, which included “some West Coast on it.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding reception was held at Frogmore House

The Luther star, who attended the nuptials with his now-wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, has called the royal wedding one of the highlights of his life. In a 2018 interview with The Observer, Idris said, “I try not to talk too much about it, because it was a private day, but it remains one of the highlights of my life, for sure.” He added that “it was a beautiful experience.”

Idris landed the gig thanks to the Duke of Sussex. “Harry and I, we’ve hung out a couple of times through his dad. His dad’s charity, the Prince’s Trust, helped me out as a young actor. So, I do a lot of work with them, Harry and William a few times,” Idris told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019. “Harry came to a couple of parties that I deejayed, and he was like, ‘Hey man, what are you doing on the date [May 19],’ and I was like, ‘Nothing.’ He goes, ‘Would you DJ at my wedding?’ I was like, ‘Is this a joke? Are you joking?’ And he’s like, ‘Serious.’ It was great.”