Royal couple and their kids stayed at an ice hotel

One royal family recently enjoyed a nice, or should we say ice getaway. Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel and their children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, spent a weekend at the Icehotel in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden last month. The Swedish royals stayed in a suite that was co-designed by Victoria’s brother, Prince Carl Philip.

“During the weekend they enjoyed the Arctic life with dogsledding, ice sculpting and an overnight stay surrounded by magical ice art in the Design Suite “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” designed by the Crown Princess’ brother Prince Carl Philip and Oscar Kylberg,” the hotel wrote alongside a photo of the royals from their stay.

The picture, taken by Rebecca Lundh, shows the Crown Princess family bundled up in the suite designed by Bernadotte & Kylberg. Prince Carl Philip is one of the co-founders of the global design agency, Bernadotte & Kylberg.

©Magnus Mårding



The Crown Princess Family stayed in a suite designed by Bernadotte & Kylberg

Recalling getting the call to design the suite, the Prince told Forbes that he and Oscar “thought we have to have something really Swedish, I mean, to do something that represents what Swedes treasure most and to work that into the suite.”

He added, “The one thing that Swedes love, just about more than anything else, is midsummer, when everything is in bloom. It’s so short here, the season, and therefore so precious.”

The design duo wanted to show the “true character” of ice by encapsulating flowers in an arctic environment. In a December 2021 Instagram post, they explained, “For us Swedes, midsummer, and especially midsummer’s night, is filled with myth and legend. The Scandinavian nature that surrounds us flowers and ice plays a huge part in our cultural upbringing and has a bearing on who we are as Nordic people as Scandinavians. Hopefully, our vision with the suite ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ will invite you also to be a part of us.”