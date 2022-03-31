Find out which royal revealed ‘I’m ambidextrous’

Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex is ambidextrous. Prince Edward’s wife shared the fun fact about herself on Thursday while planting a tree with schoolchildren at Buckingham Palace.

“I’m left-handed. Well, I’m ambidextrous which means I can do things with both hands,” she said.

Sophie has reportedly revealed that she’s ambidextrous in the past. According to Town & Country, the Countess of Wessex said that she is “both” right handed and left handed during a day trip to the Sylva Wood Centre in 2019. Joe Bray, head of the Wood School, said, “What was most impressive was that she was ambidextrous.”

On Thursday, the final day of the UK spring planting season, Sophie and students from Grange Park Primary School planted an elm tree, which will form part of a UK-wide canopy to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

In a message thanking individuals who contributed to the Queen’s Green Canopy, the monarch said: “As the planting season draws to a close, I send my sincere thanks to everyone across the country who has planted a tree to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.”