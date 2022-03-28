To recap this week, we begin sharing three of our favorite photographs from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s trip to the Caribbean. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have captured some special moments during their visit. We especially loved the picture of the two of them playing the drums at the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum, where Bob Marley used to live in Jamaica and the iconic and historic photo of them at the inaugural Commissioning Parade, where Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead dress and a hummingbird brooch loaned by the Queen.

We also saw many great images of royals, including Queen Elizabeth II admiring fine china from the 1950s and Princess Sofia of Sweden at a graduation ceremony in Stockholm.

Scroll below and see what other royals were up to this week.