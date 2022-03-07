Find out who taught Kate Middleton how to take photographs

Like grandfather, like granddaughter! Royal fans are familiar with the Duchess of Cambridge’s﻿ photography, and now it’s been revealed that it was Kate’s paternal grandfather, Peter Middleton, who taught her how to take photos when she was a young girl.

“Her grandfather was a very good photographer,” Historic Royal Palaces curator Claudia Acott Williams, said, according to the Sunday Express. “When she was a child, he would show her his slides. It was him who taught her how to take photographs.”

Over the years, Kate has captured memorable photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Last year, powerful images that the royal took of Holocaust survivors were included in an exhibit at London’s Imperial War Museum.

The royal family’s website notes that the Duchess, who is patron of the National Portrait Gallery and Royal Photographic Society, is a “keen photographer.”