Find out who taught Kate Middleton how to take photographs

Like grandfather, like granddaughter! Royal fans are familiar with the Duchess of Cambridge’s photography, and now it’s been revealed that it was Kate’s paternal grandfather, Peter Middleton, who taught her how to take photos when she was a young girl.
“Her grandfather was a very good photographer,” Historic Royal Palaces curator Claudia Acott Williams, said, according to the Sunday Express. “When she was a child, he would show her his slides. It was him who taught her how to take photographs.”
Over the years, Kate has captured memorable photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Last year, powerful images that the royal took of Holocaust survivors were included in an exhibit at London’s Imperial War Museum.
The royal family’s website notes that the Duchess, who is patron of the National Portrait Gallery and Royal Photographic Society, is a “keen photographer.”
Amid the pandemic in May 2020, Kate told ITV’s This Morning that she is “very much an amateur photographer.” “I’ve sort of learned along the way, but during this time I’ve spent lots of time picking up my camera and taking photographs of the children because they are always around us when we are doing stuff together, which has been great,” she shared.
At the time, the royal mom of three also spoke about why photography is important to her. “One of the fantastic things about photography is you’re really capturing that moment,” the Duchess said. “So it’s not stage setting it, it’s not setting it up perfectly, it’s not clearing your house away so you’ve got the perfect studio set up but it’s really capturing those moments that feel real to you and that capture a moment or an expression or a feeling I suppose and that’s the power of photography it can capture a moment and tell a story.”