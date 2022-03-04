Why is Meghan Markle’s half-sister suing her?

Meghan Markle is being sued by her sister half-sister Samantha Markle. TMZ reported on Thursday that the Duchess of Sussex’s sibling is suing her for defamation.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, Samantha claimed that Meghan made “false and malicious statements” during her 2021 sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

©Getty Images



Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle is reportedly suing her for defamation

The filing, per Page Six, states: “The defamatory implication is that Plaintiff had no relationship whatsoever with her sister Meghan, they were virtual strangers and that Plaintiff has created a lucrative career selling false stories to tabloids and television programs when she knows nothing about Defendant’s childhood.”

Samantha accused the Suits alum of lying about when they last saw each other, and when Samantha changed her last name back to Markle. “The last time I saw [Samantha] must have been at least 18, 19 years ago, and before that, 10 years before that,” the Duchess said during the interview, which scored an Emmy nomination last year. “She changed her last name back to Markle, I think she was in her early 50s at that time, only when I started dating Harry. So I think that says enough.”

The Duchess’ half-sister also alleged that Meghan falsely claimed that “she essentially raised herself from virtual poverty,” and that Meghan lied about her and their father Thomas Markle so “they could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairytale life story concocted by” Meghan.

The Duchess’ attorney Michael Kump called the lawsuit “absurd.” In a statement to TMZ, the lawyer said: “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.”