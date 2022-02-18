Prince Harry’s lawyer says UK ‘is and always will be his home’

Prince Harry might live in California these days, but the UK will “always” be the British royal’s home. A lawyer for the Duke of Sussex ﻿made the statement on Friday during a court hearing in London. Queen Elizabeth’s 37-year-old grandson is seeking a judicial review against a Home Office decision that prevents him from paying for police protection while in the UK.

©Getty Images



The UK ‘is and always will be’ Harry’s home, lawyer for the Duke of Sussex said

“This claim is about the fact that the Duke does not feel safe when he is in the UK given the security arrangements applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied if he decides to come back,” Harry’s lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, said (via HELLO!).

“It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart,” Shaheed added. “This is and always will be his home.”

A legal representative for the Duke said last month that Harry and his family are unable to return to the UK due to the absence of necessary police protection. Harry and Meghan Markle lost their taxpayer-funded police protection in 2020 after stepping down as working members of the royal family.

©Gotham/GC Images



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in California with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet

In a previous statement, a legal representative for the Duke said that Harry first offered to personally pay for “UK police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham,” but that “offer was dismissed.”

“He remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer,” the representative added. “As is widely known, others who have left public office and have an inherent threat risk receive police protection at no cost to them. The goal for Prince Harry has been simple – to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country.”