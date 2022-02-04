Princess Martha Louise and her daughter Leah Behn share dances on TikTok

Leah Behn, the daughter of Princess Martha Louise of Norway, is quickly becoming a TikTok superstar. The 16-year-old, who’s sixth in line for the throne, loves to share TikToks of the current trends, dancing alongside her mom, completing makeup tutorials, and posting all sorts of things she’s interested in, from TV series to books she’s reading.

©Leah Behr



The Princess and Leah often share cute videos together

Unlike the majority of royals, whose presence in social media is monitored and limited, Behn isn’t expected to have an official role in the royal family, leaving her with the freedom to post as many TikToks as she wants. She frequently posts videos, at times featuring her mother and getting her to dance with her and complete TikTok challenges. As of this writing, she has over 122K followers.

Aside from her count of followers, Behn is known for her makeup skills, winning the 2021 best beauty influencer of the year at Norway’s Vixen Awards. She’s made appearances at Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics events and more.

©Leah Behr



Leah admires and loves her mother.

Behn is the daughter of Princess Martha Louise of Norway and Ari Behn, and is the middle child. Her sisters are Maud and Emma. The Princess, the only daughter of the King and Queen of Norway, married Behn, and gave up her annual $1 trillion dollar allowance in order to marry a commoner. The Princess and Behn divorced in 2017 and in 2019, Behn tragically took his own life.