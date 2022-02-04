Prince Harry reveals the most important part of his morning routine

Prince Harry is sharing one of his morning habits to start the day off right!

Harry has teamed up with Serena Williams to discuss the importance of prioritizing mental health during a virtual event with BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux.

The 37-year-old royal explained that he also experiences “burnout” and wants the viewers to form more self-care habits and be mindful of their mental health, sharing his secret to make his day a little bit easier.

He went on to say that “self-care is the first thing that drops away,” and he is “happy to admit that as a husband, as a dad,“ he sets aside 30 to 45 in the morning minutos to focus on himself.

“One of the kids has gone to school. The other one‘s taking a nap. There’s a break in our program,“ he explained, ”It‘s like, right, it’s either for a workout, take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, maybe meditate.“

The tennis star agrees with Prince Harry, admitting that it’s important to set aside some “me time,” and make it a habit at some point during the day.

“I know I joke a lot, but Harry’s actually, one of my coaches whenever I see him, he’s always solving all my life‘s problems,” Serena shared, declaring that she has “a little work to do.”

And about her friendship with Harry, the athlete says she enjoys talking to to him and appreciates his advice: “I‘m like, okay, I need some more problems solved. When can I come over? ’Cause you just always figure it out for me.“