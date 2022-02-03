Crown Princess Mary and twins feed penguins at zoo—Watch!

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and her youngest kids, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, took a walk on the wild side this week! The Crown Princess and her 11-year-old twins paid a visit on Wednesday to the Copenhagen Zoo, where they got up close and personal with some animals.

The Danish royals had the chance to feed penguins inside the penguin facility. Vincent and Josephine also bravely held a snake at the zoo’s Zoolab.

Mary, who is patron of the Copenhagen Zoo, looked sophisticated wearing a Hobbs coat and fedora hat, while Vincent and Josephine bundled up in puffer jackets and beanies. During the outing, the royals took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for “Mary’s Australian Garden.”

The Zoo’s new facility, which is expected to be completed this summer, will house animals from the Crown Princess’ native country, Australia. According to the Danish Royal House, the “area will be combined to consist of a newly-built aviary together with the existing kangaroo facility and facility for Tasmanian devils.”

The visit to the zoo came three days ahead of Mary’s 50th birthday. The Crown Princess turns 50 on Feb. 5. Earlier this week, the Royal House released new gala portraits of the Danish royal to mark her upcoming milestone birthday.

A gala dinner was scheduled to take place at Rosenborg Castle on the eve of the Crown Princess’ birthday, but Mary and her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe II decided last month to cancel the event. The Royal House previously revealed that “on the day itself, the Crown Princess’ 50th birthday will thus be marked exclusively privately.”