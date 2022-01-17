Exciting baby news for Princess Sofia of Sweden’s family

Princess Sofia of Sweden has a new niece! The royal’s sister Lina has welcomed her first child with Mattias Wikström. The baby girl was born on Jan. 8, according to Svensk Damtidning. In a text to the magazine, the new mom wrote: “We are happy to have welcomed our daughter.”

©Getty Images



Princess Sofia’s older sister Lina has welcomed her first child, according to Svensk Damtidning

Per the Swedish magazine, Sofia is not only an aunt to her niece, but also a godmother. Lina is the Princess’ older sister. The royal also has a younger sister named Sara. Sofia, 37, is the middle child of Marie and Erik Hellqvist.

While the royal’s big sister recently became a first-time mom, the Swedish Princess has three kids of her own, whom she shares with her husband Prince Carl Philip.

©ERIK SIMANDER/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images



Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden have three sons

Sofia gave birth to her third child, Prince Julian, last March. The Prince Couple, who wed in 2015, are also parents to five-year-old son Prince Alexander and four-year-old son Prince Gabriel.

Days after Julian’s birth, Sofia shared photos of her three sons and Carl Philip writing, “Life has given me not just one but four beautiful princes❤.”