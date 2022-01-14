Princess Märtha Louise appears on former Princess’ podcast: Watch

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway made an appearance on former princess of Luxembourg Tessy Antony de Nassau’s podcast Zoom O’Clock this week, where she discussed the death of her ex-husband Ari Behn. The mom of three said “it’s been a big process for” her daughters Maud Angelica, Leah Isadora and Emma Tallulah “to go through.”

©Getty Images



The royal’s ex-husband took his own life in 2019

The Princess married the late author in 2002. The pair separated in 2016 and divorced the following year. Ari took his own life on Christmas Day in 2019.

Last year, Märtha’s 18-year-old daughter Maud released a book titled Threads of Tears, which is about “a girl crying threads, but finding hope.” The Princess believes the book “has been a very a positive thing for her to share with people, so that she also could work through her pain and all the things that she has been through with her sorrow.”

Märtha told Tessy, “So it’s been such a wonderful journey to see her, all the kids and myself included, being in the real valley of sorrow and with all that entails for a long time. And how exhausting phsyically that is. I didn’t know that until I was in it and then how she has managed to turn that into something creative and wonderful.”

The Norwegian Princess also spoke about the importance of talking about mental health, revealing that she has gone through a “pit of depression” herself. “I think it’s so important that whatever we go through as human beings, and we all go through so many different things, and sorrow is one thing that we all have to meet at a certain point in life. Unfortunately, my kids met it at a very young age. But we all go through it at some point, and I think it’s really important, you know the lessons we’ve all learn from that, that you can’t go round it, you have to go through it,” she shared.

“And it is like having tunnel vision because it does cover everything. You can get stuck in that sorrow and you can go into a pit of depression, which I did, and you can get out of it as well,” Märtha continued. “I think it’s really important to talk about these things. To talk about mental health and how important it is that we actually learn to deal with those parts of ourselves, too.”