Pippa Middleton and husband make rare public appearance at Cirque du Soleil show

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews enjoyed a date night this week! The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister and brother-in-law attended Cirque du Soleil’s touring showLUZIA—which is “inspired by the people, places, and stories that define Mexico”—on Thursday at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

©Ricky Vigil M/GC Images



Pippa and James attended a performance of Cirque Du Soleil’s LUZIA

The couple was pictured walking hand-in-hand. Pippa, 38, was dressed in a red ensemble for the parents’ night out. Princess Charlotte’s aunt accessorized her scarlet look with matching heels﻿, a clutch and statement earrings.

The mom of two kept warm wearing a black coat. Meanwhile, James sported a navy suit and light blue shirt.

©Getty Images



The Duchess’ sister wore a red outfit and black coat for the outing on Jan. 13

Pippa and James tied the knot in 2017 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield. The pair welcomed their first child, son Arthur Michael William Matthews, in 2018 and their second, daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews, in 2021.

James was missing from his sister-in-law Kate’s Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey last month. Pippa was in attendance along with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her brother James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet.