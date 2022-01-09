The Royal Family shares new photos of Kate Middleton to celebrate her birthday

Kate Middleton celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday, January 9th. To commemorate the occasion, the official Instagram of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a set of beautiful portraits of Kate.

The portraits, taken by fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, show Kate smiling and holding different poses, casual and formal. The account shared three images, two of them in black and white. “Delighted to share a new portrait of The Duchess ahead of her 40th birthday tomorrow. This is one of three new portraits which will enter the permanent collection of the @nationalportraitgallery, of which The Duchess is Patron,” reads the caption. The photos will be displayed in a variety of places that hold special place for the Duchess, and will be permanently housed in the National Portrait Gallery. Per the BBC, these spots include Berkshire, where Kate was born and raised, St. Andrews in Scotland, where Kate and William studied and first met, and Anglesey, where the couple lived after their wedding.

The photos were taken this past November, at London’s Kew Gardens. Kate is wearing custom-made gowns from Alexander McQueen, the fashion house that also designed Kate’s wedding gown.