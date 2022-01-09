The Royal Family shares new photos of Kate Middleton to celebrate her birthday

Kate Middleton celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday, January 9th. To commemorate the occasion, the official Instagram of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a set of beautiful portraits of Kate.
The portraits, taken by fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, show Kate smiling and holding different poses, casual and formal. The account shared three images, two of them in black and white. “Delighted to share a new portrait of The Duchess ahead of her 40th birthday tomorrow. This is one of three new portraits which will enter the permanent collection of the @nationalportraitgallery, of which The Duchess is Patron,” reads the caption. The photos will be displayed in a variety of places that hold special place for the Duchess, and will be permanently housed in the National Portrait Gallery. Per the BBC, these spots include Berkshire, where Kate was born and raised, St. Andrews in Scotland, where Kate and William studied and first met, and Anglesey, where the couple lived after their wedding.
The photos were taken this past November, at London’s Kew Gardens. Kate is wearing custom-made gowns from Alexander McQueen, the fashion house that also designed Kate’s wedding gown.
According to Kate and Paolo, they both enjoyed working together. “I was moved by her warmth and friendly welcome and enchanted by her shining eyes that reflected the loveliness of her soul and her smile showing the generosity of her heart,” said Roversi on an interview with The Guardian. Kate tweeted her thanks for the portraits and all of the birthday wishes. “Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits,” she wrote.
Kate’s birthday has been celebrated by people from all over the world, including Queen Elizabeth, who shared a set of photos through her official Instagram.
“Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!” wrote The Royal Family account. The photos include Queen Elizabeth and Kate laughing and spending time together over the years.