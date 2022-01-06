Prince William had the most romantic response after he was once asked why he and Kate split

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been married for a decade, but before the college sweethearts went on to live their happily ever after﻿, they famously split in 2007. The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards recalled asking Prince William about their breakup in a new story published on Jan. 5. Arthur wrote, “Just before their engagement, William invited a few people to have tea, where he introduced Catherine to me. It was here I asked the Prince: ‘Why did you split up?’”

Prince William and Kate got engaged in 2010

“I imagine it was because he came from a broken home that he replied: ‘Well, Arthur, I had to be sure this was the right woman for me because I want this marriage to last for ever,” Arthur continued. “I thought: “My god, he risked all that just to make sure he really loved this woman!”

William proposed to Kate in 2010 during a private holiday in Kenya. The couple got married the following year at London’s Westminster Abbey. Since their royal wedding, the Duke and Duchess have welcomed three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Arthur’s account of the royal couple came ahead of the Duchess’ milestone 40th birthday this weekend (Jan. 9). Prince William will also turn 40 later this year.