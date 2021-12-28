Queen Rania of Jordan pays tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu

‎Queen Rania of Jordan took to her personal Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu. “The world has lost a shining beacon of moral clarity and courage with the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. From his homeland of South Africa, to Palestine, to Iraq, he never failed to call out injustices around the world and urge humanity to do better, and be better,” Rania, 51, captioned a photo of herself and the late archbishop﻿.

The Queen described him as “incredibly warm, with a gentle demeanor and kindhearted sense of humor.” She added, “I count myself among those incredibly blessed to have had the opportunity to work alongside him. He will be sorely missed.”

Archbishop Tutu died on Sunday, Dec. 26, at the age of 90. The human rights activist was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize back in 1984 “for his role as a unifying leader figure in the non-violent campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa.”

Queen Elizabeth and the Sussexes are among the several royals who have released statements following his death. Princess Charlene of Monaco, 43, also remembered her late friend with a post on her personal Instagram.