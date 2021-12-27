This week while everyone was busy with Christmas celebrations, the British royals attended the ‘Royal Carols - Together At Christmas’ concert where we saw Prince William with the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex. Queen Elizabeth II also made her annual Christmas broadcast in which she looked stunning in red dress with a special brooch also featured in a photo on her desk to honor the love of her life, the late Prince Philip.

Furthermore, Queen Rania Al Abdullah posted a tribute to Desmon Tutu with a photo of her and the South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winner and activist and some nice words about his legacy.

Scroll below to see the top royal photos of this week.