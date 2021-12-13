Royal family member has recovered from COVID-19

King Willem-Alexander’s mother Princess Beatrix has recovered from COVID-19. The Dutch Royal House announced the good news on Sunday, revealing that the 83-year-old royal is out of isolation.

©WireImage



Queen Maxima’s mother-in-law Princess Beatrix is out of isolation

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands is complaint-free and allowed out of isolation,” the Dutch Royal House said in a statement, adding: “Princess Beatrix would like to thank everyone for the many expressions of involvement.”

©Getty Images



It was announced in early December that the former Queen of the Netherlands had tested positive for COVID-19

Beatrix, who was Queen of the Netherlands for 33 years, tested positive earlier this month. In a statement released on Dec. 4, the Dutch Royal House said, “Princess Beatrix has had herself tested in connection with mild cold complaints. The Princess is at home in isolation and adheres to the rules of life for people who have tested positive. Persons who have been in close contact with Princess Beatrix have been informed.”

Willem-Alexander recently shared an update on his mother. He said (via Royal Central), “Fortunately, nothing is wrong at all. Only she had a bit of a cold, she thought it was the air conditioning in the tropics. She is in very good spirits for the rest, so it is all fantastic. On behalf of her, I thank everyone very much for the compassion and good wishes, but she is doing great.”