Princess Catharina-Amalia is 18! Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands’ eldest daughter celebrated her milestone birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

New portraits of the Princess of Orange were released to mark her special day. The photos were taken by Frank Ruiter in the autumn at Huis ten Bosch Palace, where the Princess and her family reside.

