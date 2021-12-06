Princess Sofia of Sweden celebrates birthday with new portrait

Happy birthday, Princess Sofia! Prince Carl Philip of Sweden’s wife turned 37 on Monday, Dec. 6. In honor of the royal mom of three’s birthday, the Swedish Royal Court released a new portrait of Sofia.

“Today, December 6, HRH Princess Sofia turns 37 years old,” the court wrote alongside the close-up photo, which was taken by Anna-Lena Ahlström.

Sofia married into the Swedish royal family in 2015. “I don’t think I knew the magic of love before I met Sofia,” Carl Philip said in an interview with Swedish channel TV4 ahead of his royal wedding (via HELLO!). “But ever since I met her, I’ve seen how love can change a person.”

Sofia and Carl Philip tied the knot in 2015

“I completely agree,” Sofia added. “Carl Philip is definitely the right person for me. He’s my best friend.”

The Prince Couple welcomed their first child, Prince Alexander, in 2016, followed by Prince Gabriel in 2017 and Prince Julian in 2021. Sharing photos of her sons and husband after Julian’s birth earlier this year, Sofia wrote: “Life has given me not just one but four beautiful princes❤.”