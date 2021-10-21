Kate Middleton praised as a ‘remarkable’ cook

Compliments to the chef! Former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry has praised the Duchess of Cambridge’s culinary skills﻿. “Kate is a remarkable, enthusiastic cook – she’ll have a go at anything,” Mary, who was joined by the royal mom of three and Prince William in 2019’s A Berry Royal Christmas special, said this week (via HELLO!).

Mary Berry called the Duchess of Cambridge ‘a remarkable, enthusiastic cook’

“She made a beautiful roulade and William had a go too and she was icing cakes and was an absolute natural, and I like the idea that she’ll seek to do things well,” the cookbook author continued.

Mary received her Damehood for services to broadcasting, the culinary arts and charity from Prince Charles on Wednesday. “I hope I encourage people to bake and to cook because my recipes are fairly simple,” she said after the investiture ceremony. “I try to do recipes that the family will say, ‘Ooh and ah, haven’t you done well.’”