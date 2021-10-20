Prince William and Kate host reception to mark unveiling of Princess Diana statue

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge commemorated the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue, which took place earlier this year, with a reception on Tuesday afternoon. Per the Court Circular, Prince William and Kate “held a Reception in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace to mark the unveiling of the Statue of Diana, Princess of Wales.”

©KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP via Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (pictured in 2017) held a reception on Oct. 19 to mark the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the royal couple hosted the reception at Kensington Palace to thank donors who helped fund the statue that was sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley. While the unveiling in July was an intimate affair, HELLO! reported that Tuesday’s event is believed to have been attended by “around 100” guests, including Diana’s close friends, former staff and relatives.

Missing from the reception on Oct. 19 were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Although the Duke of Sussex was not in attendance, HELLO! noted that it is understood that the California-based Prince has privately been in touch with donors to thank them.

Harry returned to the UK over the summer for the unveiling, which took place on what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday. In a statement at the time, William and Harry said: “Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.”

©DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled the statue on what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” the brothers added. “Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.”

The bronze statue of Diana surrounded by three kids is situated in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden, which was one of the Princess of Wales’ favorite locations. In a previous statement, the palace said: “The statue aims to reflect the warmth, elegance and energy of Diana, Princess of Wales, in addition to her work and the impact she had on so many people.”