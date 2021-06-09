Princess Estelle, 9, steps out to see artwork with her parents

Princess Estelle of Sweden enjoyed an outing ﻿with her parents, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, to the Royal Djurgården this week, where she met the artists behind the Life Rings sculpture. The artwork was presented by the Princess Estelle Cultural Foundation to the sculpture park located in the Rosendal area of Stockholm’s Royal Djurgården park.

Estelle looked summery sporting a white blouse and skirt teamed with sneakers for the visit on Monday. The Princess posed with her parents and artists Michael Elmgreen and Ingar Dragset for photos in front of the eight-meter-high sculpture. Noticeably missing from the outing was the Crown Princess Couple’s five-year-old son Prince Oscar.

Estelle, Victoria and Daniel’s visit came on the eve of the sculpture’s inauguration. Prince Daniel inaugurated the sculpture on Tuesday, June 8. In a speech, the dad of two said (via the royal court), “Art means a lot to me, as to many others. Not only for the experience here and now, but for everything it stands for. Art tells about our past, it describes our present. Maybe it can also help us take on our future.”

The Life Rings sculpture is the second permanent work that Estelle’s foundation has presented to the sculpture park. The Princess’ foundation, whose purpose is to promote cultural activities in Sweden, was announced by the Swedish Royal Court last year. The foundation’s initial focus is on developing a permanent sculpture park at Royal Djurgården.

“With this sculpture project, the Foundation wants to make contemporary art available, since it has been found that experiencing art can be beneficial to the individual and to society at large,” the foundation’s website states. “To enrich our shared environment with contemporary art is not only about creating timeless monuments, but also about inspiring discussions and contributing to a better quality of life for everyone in the longer perspective.”