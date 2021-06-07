Princess Eugenie congratulates Meghan and Harry on birth of daughter Lili

Princess Eugenie has publicly congratulated her cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on the birth of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, 31, shared the photo that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first used to announce Meghan’s pregnancy on her personal Instagram Story along with a sweet message. “Congratulations dear cousins.. we couldn’t be happier for you all,” Eugenie wrote.

Princess Eugenie congratulated her dear cousins on the birth of their daughter Lili

The Princess and her husband Jack Brooksbankwelcomed their first child, son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, back in February. At the time, HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! understood that Meghan and Harry had privately congratulated the couple. Eugenie gave birth at the same hospital, The Portland Hospital in London, where Meghan welcomed her first child, Archie Harrison, in 2019.

During the Duchess of Sussex’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, Meghan revealed that she knew Princess Eugenie before her husband, whom she married in 2018. “Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable,” Meghan said (via People magazine). “We’re friends with them as a couple.”

Princess Eugenie shared a sweet message on her personal Instagram Story following the birth of Meghan and Harry’s daughter

It’s been previously reported that the Sussexes, who now reside in California, are allowing Eugenie and her family to use their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, while they are in the US.

“Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time,” a friend previously told HELLO!. “It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another.”