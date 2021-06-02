The story behind Queen Letizia’s new gorgeous dress

Queen Letizia of Spain made a fashion statement as she stepped out on Wednesday. The Spanish royal, 48, stunned wearing a grey pinstripe dress by Ulises Mérida that was made in collaboration with the Association for the Prevention, Reintegration and Care of Prostituted Women (APRAMP), which works to prevent and eradicate sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia of Spain wore the chic pinstripe dress on June 2

The sophisticated design from the “Libre” collection was made by 12 trafficking survivors. “Through learning a profession, they have recovered not only their freedom, but also their dignity and a future projection, becoming in turn, as trainers and referents of the next Survivors rescued by the entity,” according to APRAMP.

The APRAMP textile training workshop is “part of the integral recovery of the survivors.” At the workshop, APRAMP “works with young designers committed to sustainability, the ecological footprint and the social impact of each production. As well as with consolidated references in the world of design that bet on these same values. From them, women learn every day to value their work and effort, their opportunities and, of course, to transform fabrics into clothes and mend rags to make them into the future.”

©Getty Images



The stylish Spanish royal chaired FAD’s board of trustees meeting in Madrid

APRAMP shared photos of Queen Letizia wearing the dress on June 2 writing, “Thank you for making visible the work of the #survivors of #traffic #prostitution and #sexplotacion Sexual who do a unique job in@apramp.Today making the #libre collection whose dress Queen Letizia premieres today, thank you for your work.”

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mom wore the chic number to a meeting of the board of trustees for the Foundation for Help Against Drug Addiction (FAD). The Queen completed her business chic look with a Carolina Herrera clutch, pumps and her Gold&Roses earrings. Letizia, who is honorary president of FAD, was accompanied to the meeting by the president of FAD, Ignacio Bayón.

Per Casa Real, the meeting addressed the consequences that the current crisis, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, is having on adolescents and young people. The president of FAD called for unity to support the youth.