Spanish Princesses teaming up for joint engagement without their parents

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia will undertake their first in-person joint engagement without their parents—Queen Letizia and King Felipe—this weekend. The Spanish Princesses are set to participate in the closing ceremony of the #UnÁrbolporEuropa (A Tree for Europe) campaign on Saturday, June 5.

©Getty Images



Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia will be stepping out sans their mom and dad on June 5

The King and Queen’s teenage daughters will be joined by 35 young people from different EU countries and the European Parliament Ambassador School during the engagement, which coincides with World Environment Day. The event will consist of the planting of six trees in the protected area of Hayedo de Montejo in Madrid.

Leonor, 15, and 14-year-old Sofia’s upcoming solo engagement comes over a year after the royal sisters participated in an online reading of Don Quixote that was organized by the Círculo de Bellas Artes as a tribute for those on the frontlines of the global health crisis.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images



The Spanish Princesses participated in a virtual reading last April

Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s eldest daughter undertook her first solo royal engagement earlier this year. In March, Leonor, who is the heir to the Spanish throne, visited the headquarters of the Instituto Cervantes, where she deposited a copy of the Spanish Constitution and a copy of Don Quixote in the Caja de las Letras.

Princess Leonor will be leaving her parents and sister later this year when she moves to the UK to begin a two-year course at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales.