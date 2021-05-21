Prince Harry claims BBC Interview led to Princess Diana’s tragic death

Prince William and Prince Harry have spoken up about the damaging interview conducted in 1995 by Martin Bashir and the BBC, declaring that this was the beginning of the end for their mother, Princess Diana.

Loading the player...

The two brothers have released a statement, following an official inquiry that determined Bashir forced Diana into giving the controversial interview, creating false information with “deceitful methods” to manipulate the Princess of Wales.

Former judge Lord Dyson also concluded that a serious breach was made, in reference to the BBC’s editorial guidelines.

Prince Harry is now revealing that their mother “lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed,” adding that “The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.”

During the famous interview Diana confessed that there were “three of us” involved in her Royal marriage to Prince Charles.

Following her statement, Queen Elizabeth suggested that the couple should divorce, separating in 1992 and officially divorcing in 1996, ultimately resulting in Diana’s tragic death at age 36 in 1997.

Prince William declared that the interview was “a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse,” explaining that the deceitful methods used “substantially influenced what my mother said.”

Harry described their mother as “an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service,” describing her as resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest, and took a moment “to thank Lord Dyson and his team for the report.”

Claiming that BBC employees “lied and used fake documents to obtain the interview with my mother; made lurid and false claims about the Royal Family which played on her fears and fueled paranoia.”