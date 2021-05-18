Queen Maxima says she doesn’t see her eldest daughter as the ‘future Queen’

Princess Catharina-Amalia might be the future Queen of the Netherlands, but to her mother, she’ll always be her little girl. Queen Maxima spoke about her eldest daughter during her 50th birthday interview with Matthijs van Nieuwkerk, which aired Monday.

Princess Catharina-Amalia is the heir to the Dutch throne

“I don’t see her as the future Queen,” Maxima said of her firstborn, according to Royal Central. “I still see her as my little baby. She is doing really well.”

The mom of three added, “She is very responsible. She realises what her future will be but handles it really well. She takes her time, and she is a wonderful human being.”

The Princess of Orange is the oldest of the Dutch monarchs’ daughters

Catharina-Amalia, 17, is the oldest of Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s children. The Dutch Queen has praised her daughter, the Princess of Orange, in the past, calling her an “amazing friend.” In 2019, Maxima told RTL Boulevard that Catharina-Amalia “is growing up fast and beautifully. She is an amazing daughter, an amazing friend, I am so very proud of her.”

Aside from discussing her daughters during her recent interview at Huis ten Bosch Palace, Maxima also reportedly gushed over her husband King Willem-Alexander. “He is my anchor,” the Queen said (via Royal Central). “He keeps me sharp, and he pushes me to do my job while holding me tight. That combination is fantastic.”