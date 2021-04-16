What the royal family will wear to Prince Philip’s funeral

Members of the royal family will come together on Saturday to say goodbye to their husband, father and grandfather, Prince Philip. Buckingham Palace revealed this week that the royals will wear day dress or morning coat with medals for the somber event. This means viewers won’t see family members like Prince Charles or Princess Anne wearing military uniforms to the ceremonial royal funeral.

The congregation will also be required to wear masks for the service at St. George‘s Chapel. The service, which will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, will be preceded by a procession with members of the royal family following Prince Philip’s coffin on foot.

Due to the UK’s current COVID-19 restrictions, only 30 guests are allowed to attend the funeral service, including Queen Elizabeth and her four children—Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as the monarch’s daughters-in-law—Sophie, Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall—and son-in-law Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Prince Philip’s eight grandchildren and their respective spouses—with the exception of Meghan Markle—will also be in attendance: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Other guests include Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel Chatto, in addition to Margaret’s son the Earl of Snowdon, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, the Countess Mountbatten of Burma and Prince Philip’s German relatives: Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden, Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg and Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse.

The palace has said that the “plans for the funeral are in line with The Duke of Edinburgh’s own personal wishes, and the occasion will recognise and celebrate The Duke’s life and his more than 70 years of service to The Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth.”