Queen Elizabeth returns to royal duties days after Prince Philip’s death

Queen Elizabeth returned to royal duties four days after the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip. Her Majesty hosted on Tuesday, April 13, a ceremony “as the Earl Peel formally stood down as Lord Chamberlain,” according to the Press Association.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9

The in-person engagement was recorded in the Court Circular. It read, “The Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen today, delivered up his Wand and Insignia of Office as Lord Chamberlain and the Badge of Chancellor of the Royal Victorian Order and took leave upon relinquishing his appointment as Lord Chamberlain, when Her Majesty invested him with the Royal Victorian Chain.”

The Press Association reported that the Earl Peel had overseen arrangements for Prince Philip’s funeral before handing responsibility to his successor just over a week before the Duke of Edinburgh’s death.

Queen Elizabeth reportedly has another event already on her calendar. The MailOnline reported on Monday that Her Majesty plans to attend the state opening of Parliament next month (May 11) with Prince Charles.

The British royal family is currently observing two weeks of royal mourning, which started on April 9. Per the royal family’s website, “Royal Mourning will be observed by Members of the Royal Family and their Households, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties. During this period, Members of the Royal Family will continue undertaking engagements appropriate to the circumstances. Mourning bands will be worn where appropriate.”

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully on April 9 at Windsor Castle. Prince Philip’s ceremonial royal funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor. In a personal statement following his grandfather’s death, Prince William said, “I know he would want us to get on with the job.”