Queen Elizabeth to attend this event less than one month after Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince William said in a personal statement that his late grandfather Prince Philipwould want them to “get on with the job,” and it seems Queen Elizabeth intends to do just that. The MailOnline reported on Monday that Her Majesty plans to attend the state opening of Parliament next month. The Queen will reportedly attend the “event steeped in tradition” on May 11 with her son Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth will reportedly attend the state opening of Parliament with Prince Charles

The British royal family is currently observing two weeks of royal mourning, which started on April 9. Per the royal family’s website, “Royal Mourning will be observed by Members of the Royal Family and their Households, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties. During this period, Members of the Royal Family will continue undertaking engagements appropriate to the circumstances. Mourning bands will be worn where appropriate.”

Queen Elizabeth’s “beloved” husband, the longest-serving consort in British history, passed away April 9 at Windsor Castle. He was 99. Her Majesty has described the death of Prince Philip as “having left a huge void in her life,” Prince Andrewsaid on Sunday after service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor. He added, “We, the family, the ones that are closer, are rallying around to make sure that we are there to support her.”

Her Majesty is mourning the death of her husband Prince Philip, who died April 9

The day after Philip’s passing, the Queen’s daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex revealed that the 94-year-old monarch “has been amazing.”

The Duke of Edinburgh’s ceremonial royal funeral will take place Saturday, April 17, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor. The funeral will celebrate Prince Philip’s life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth.