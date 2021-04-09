King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain send their condolences to Queen Elizabeth II

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain have sent a telegram to Queen Elizabeth II after her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Windsor Castle in England, at the age of 99.

Spain’s King and Queen addressed the Queen of the United Kingdom by calling her “Aunt Lilibet,” and referred to the late Duke of Edinburgh as “Uncle Philip.”

©GettyImages GALLERY



Queen Elizabeth II (C) with King Felipe VI of Spain (L) and Queen Letizia of Spain (R), after the king was invested as a Supernumerary Knight of the Garter, ahead of the Order of the Garter Service at St George‘s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty

The Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

From Their Majesties The King and Queen of Spain

Dear Aunt Lilibet,

We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our dear Uncle Philip.

At this painful time, we would like to convey to you our deepest condolences on behalf of the Spanish Government and the people and all our closeness and support.

We will never forget the occasions we were able to share with him and the legacy of service and dedication to the Crown and the United Kingdom that he always carried out at your side. Our thoughts and prayers are with Your Majesty and the whole family. With all our love and affection,

Felipe, Letizia.

The familiarity and love between both families are because Queen Sofía of Spain’s grandfather was the uncle of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was the son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg. His uncle was King Constantine I, grandfather of Queen Sofía.

©$credits GALLERY





The Duke of Edinburgh, who celebrated his 99th birthday last June, retired from royal duties in 2017. Buckingham Palace announced the sad news by releasing a statement. The palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrated 73 years of marriage in 2020.