Kate Middleton and Prince William step out for first joint in-person engagement of the year

Kate Middleton and Prince William undertook their first joint in-person engagement of the year on Thursday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, whose oldest children returned to school earlier this week, visited School 21 in Stratford to congratulate teachers involved in the re-opening of the state-funded school following lockdown.

©JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images



The Duchess of Cambridge looked pretty in pink for the engagement on March 11

During the outing, the royal couple spoke to teachers about the challenges they have faced over the past year, and how they have adapted to the school re-opening. The royals’ visit coincided with the roll out of Mentally Healthy Schools’ resources for secondary schools and FE colleges.

But returning to school won’t be easy for everyone, and for many, the last year will have taken its toll. No one should feel alone and that's why from today all schools across the UK can get free expert information about mental health, courtesy of #MentallyHealthySchools. pic.twitter.com/TVTxIrS2Fb — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2021

Mentally Healthy Schools is provided by the Anna Freud Centre, which the Duchess of Cambridge is patron of. It is a legacy project of the Heads Together mental health campaign and the UK’s first mental health information and resource hub for secondary schools and colleges.

©JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images



Prince William and Kate Middleton visited School 21 in Stratford, London to congratulate teachers involved in the re-opening of the school following lockdown

Kate looked pretty in pink for the outing on March 11 wearing a Max & Co wool runway coat over a pink Boden scallop sweater, which she teamed with high-waisted Jigsaw trousers. The Duchess completed her stylish look with her Amaia Kids face mask, block heels, a quilted clutch and a chic ponytail.

The Cambridges’ joint engagement came just a few days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. William defended the royal family against accusations of racism, telling a reporter on Thursday, “We’re very much not a racist family.” Prince George’s father also revealed that he has not spoken to his brother since the interview. William said, “No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.”