Kate Middleton and Prince William return to London

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have returned to London! After spending Christmas and the first few months of 2021 at their Norfolk home, the royal family of five has returned to the city. Schools reopened in England on Monday and according to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, five, have resumed their classes at Thomas’s Battersea.

©Getty Images



The royal family of five has returned to London after spending several months in Norfolk

Prince William and Kate Middleton were photographed on separate outings driving in London following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah, which aired in the US on Sunday evening.

The Cambridges left Kensington Palace for Norfolk ahead of Christmas in December and were using a room at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham home for work amid England’s third national lockdown. A palace source told the Mirror in January that Her Majesty “has allowed William and Kate to work from a spare room in her sprawling mansion - with one working while the other juggles homeschooling with their three children.”

©Kensington Palace



Schools in England reopened on March 8

During lockdown in January, the Duchess of Cambridge spoke about the various roles she had to take on at home. “As parents you’ve got those sort of the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we’ve had to take on additional roles that perhaps others around us in our communities, or in our lives would have perhaps supported us and helped us with,” Kate said.

“I’ve become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children’s horror, seeing mum cutting hair,” the royal mom of three added. “We’ve had to become a teacher, you know and I think, I personally feel pulled in so many different directions.”