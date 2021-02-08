Kate Middleton and daughter Princess Charlotte twin in royal fan video: Watch©Matt Porteous
Like mother, like daughter! While Princess Charlotte might be her dad Prince William’s mini-me, it appears she has picked up some of her mother Kate Middleton’s mannerisms. On Friday, royal fan account “Royal Family Chronicle” shared a post featuring a video of the Duchess of Cambridge playing with her ponytail during a recent video call with teachers and another clip of the five-year-old Princess doing the same on her first day of school in 2019.

“How sweet. Charlotte is copying her mom. It might be a little habit to relieve some anxiety. Charlotte is mommy’s girl,” one social user commented. “Looks like someone’s been watching mummy,” another wrote, while an additional fan tweeted, “Daddy’s girl, Mummy’s habits!”

Though Prince George’s younger sister might play with her hair in a similar manner like her mom, royal fans have pointed out the resemblance between the Duke of Cambridge and his daughter in the past. Even Prince William confused himself with Charlotte last year during a visit to Bradford with Kate.

One royal fan pointed out that Princess Charlotte is ‘daddy’s girl’ with her ‘mummy’s habits’©Getty Images
“Is that me? Is that Charlotte? Is that me? Cause that looks just like Charlotte,” William exclaimed as he looked at cupcakes that were decorated with throwback photos. “That is incredible.”

Kate added, “So much like Charlotte. That’s so funny.”

