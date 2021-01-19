Prince William was once chased by a policeman’s dog: Details

(W)oof, that could have been un-fur-tunate! A policeman’s dog once charged at a “young” Prince William while patrolling the grounds of Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate. PC Jon Chandler, district rural crime manager for Norfolk police, who is retiring after 30 years of service, opened up about his encounter with Her Majesty’s grandson in an interview with the Eastern Daily Press. “I had a particularly interesting night when I was walking my dog off the lead around the grounds and he chased after the future king of England,” Jon recalled.

©Getty Images



Prince William (pictured with his late pet Lupo) was once chased by a policeman’s dog

“It was late at night and Prince William was walking towards the garages and the dog picked up his scent and went charging after him. He took it in good jest. He was only young then,” Jon added. “It could have gone horribly wrong if he was bitten, but fortunately the dog did what it was supposed to do, and just stood back and barked at him. It was a memorable night.”

In other canine news, Prince William’s oldest son Prince George recently had a puppy named after him. The Birmingham Airport Police introduced the adorable pup with a video on Monday, tweeting: “We couldn’t resist sharing this fantastic clip of PD George @WMPDogs to brighten your Monday. George joined us for a training exercise @bhx_official . Now that’s one happy pup who loves his ball. Before anyone asks yes he is named after Prince George Crown @KensingtonRoyal.”

We couldn’t resist sharing this fantastic clip of PD George @WMPDogs to brighten your Monday. George joined us for a training exercise @bhx_official.



Now that’s one happy pup who loves his ball.



Before anyone asks yes he is named after Prince George 👑 @KensingtonRoyal 🥰 pic.twitter.com/McnBMBNdQJ — Birmingham Airport Police✈️ (@BHX_Police) January 18, 2021

The Cambridges were proud dog owners up until last year. The royal family’s pet Lupo—who was a wedding present from Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton—passed away in November. In a statement at the time, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said, “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C.”