Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie’s son Prince Charles will be celebrating his first Christmas this month. Ahead of the holiday, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg released festive photos of the royal family of three decorating their Christmas tree. “The Hereditary Grand Duke, the Hereditary Grand Duchess and Prince Charles wish you a happy New Year’s Eve and take advantage of the magic of these family moments to share these new photos with you,” the court said.

Scroll to see all of the royal baby’s adorable photos that could warm even the Grinch’s heart...they’re sure to get you in the holiday spirit!