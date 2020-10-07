Baby Prince Charles of Luxembourg’s adorable cheeks are the only thing you need to see today

The Cambridge children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—were known for their cherub cheeks as babies. While Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids are all grown up now, there is another royal baby that has us cooing: Prince Charles of Luxembourg. The nearly five-month-old son of Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie made a public appearance on Sunday, Oct. 4, with his parents.

©Grand Ducal Court / Sophie Margue



Prince Charles looked adorable for an appearance with his parents on Oct. 4

The royal family of three visited the Luxembourg Rose Heritage Conservatory at Munsbach Castle for the baptism of a rose in honor of the birth of Prince Charles. The royal baby looked adorable for the outing wearing a grey cardigan that featured a pom-pom on the hood. Royal fans couldn’t get enough of Charles’ precious cheeks. “Baby Prince Charles is CUTE! Those cheeks!,” one tweeted, while another wrote, “I can’t get over how cute Prince Charles is! Look at those cheeks!”

Stephanie, wearing a face mask, proudly carried her son around the rose garden and held Charles close during the ceremony. “In 1891 a tradition arose that certain roses were named after members of the Grand Ducal Family. Flowers filled with history that the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess had the pleasure of contemplating. In order to perpetuate this custom, a rose ‘Prince Charles of Luxembourg’ was baptized following the birth of the son of the Heir Couple,” the Cour Grand-Ducale de Luxembourg noted.

©Grand Ducal Court / Sophie Margue



The royal couple welcomed their son in May

Charles, who is second in line to the throne of Luxembourg after his father, was honored last month with the planting of a tree at Pescatore Park. Princess Stephanie and Prince Guillaume welcomed their first child together in May. The Hereditary Grand Duke called Charles’ birth “the most incredible day” of his life. Guillaume said, “Today is a wonderful day, for my wife and for myself. And probably the most incredible day that we will have in our life because to be able to greet a child that comes into one’s life is the most magical thing a couple can have.”

He added, “And this is exactly the experience we are living today that we are able to share also with our country people with Luxembourg as a country, and we are delighted to do so also at a time that is a bit more difficult, also especially for families that have been separated for a few months, which are now in the next few weeks going to be able to see each other again. A birth is a message of hope, it’s a blessing and I think this is what we are so happy to be able to share with Luxembourg, but also over the borders with all the different countries.”